CloudSense and Axsy Launch Retail KICK

By Rebekah Marcarelli

CloudSense, the Salesforce-native omnichannel commerce platform, and Axsy, an offline-first mobile app for sales, launched Retail KICK, a new cloud-based solution built to digitize retailers' offline customer experiences, both in-store and in the field.

Limited integration between digital and offline offerings mean today's retailers face a battle to translate the slick, personalized service customers receive online to their offline offerings. Designed and built in the cloud, Retail KICK gives retailers the power to transform for the age of digital commerce by digitizing their retail offering and delivering the connected omnichannel experience today's consumers expect.

"I'm delighted our partnership with Axsy has come to fruition with this best in class solution. By marrying the power of our technologies we have created a solution that will enable retailers to link their digital and retail offerings and provide a seamless, coherent customer journey across channels," Richard Britton, CloudSense CEO, says

The CloudSense Platform's digital commerce capabilities enable customers to bundle products, offer intelligent pricing and manage long running service subscriptions. By combining these attributes with Axsy's number one point of sale application for mobile in the cloud, the companies have built a powerful mobile application that maximizes agent selling power, wherever they are.

The solution heralds an exciting future where retailers can deliver a premium in-store experience by providing customer agents with an in-depth knowledge of customers' likes, dislikes and previous shopping behaviors, along with the ability to take payment anywhere.

"Just by equipping customer agents with a mobile device and an app, retailers will ensure employees have all the information they need to deliver a personalized experience at their fingertips," Sanjay Sondhi, Axsy CEO comments,

And, with offline and payment capabilities, agents will not only have the ability to offer customers personalized advice both in-store and in the field - but accept payments too.

"Retail KICK will not only revolutionize the offline experience for customers, but by enabling field agents to sell accurately anywhere, it will transform businesses' digital selling across channels and maximize their revenues in the process,"Sondhi continues