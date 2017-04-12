Dole Packaged Foods Makes Top 10 Food Brands in Consumer Engagement

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Dole was named one of the top U.S. food brands (7th out of 500) in a first-of-its-kind analysis of consumer conversations by Engagement Labs. In addition, Dole was the top-rated food brand for online consumer sentiment.

Based on proprietary data measured over 12 months ending in January 2017, the TotalSocial rankings measure "the most important drivers of brand performance in the only continuous measurement of social media and word of mouth conversations," Engagement Labs said in its announcement of the rankings. Engagement Labs' data solution combines offline and online consumer conversations about the 500 most talked about brands to provide the only complete view of all conversations regardless of where they are taking place.

"Dole Packaged Foods enjoys our relationship with consumers over social media and works hard at having a meaningful, on-going conversation," says Dave Spare, vice president marketing and new product development. "Our team values the continual engagement with consumers and a 360 degree approach in discussing products, recipes and healthy lifestyles."