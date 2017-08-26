Earth Fare Expands Reach in Jacksonville

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Earth Fare opened its newest location at 11700 San Jose Blvd., in Mandarin, Fla. The store is Earth Fare’s sixth in Florida and second in the Jacksonville area.

The grand opening celebration began with a ribbon cutting and a $3,000 charitable donation to YMCA of Florida’s First Coast. Throughout the day, hundreds of shoppers enjoyed product demonstrations, giveaways, and entertainment.

Earlier this year, Earth Fare hosted a Local Vendor Fair in search of the area’s best local products for the new store. The company interviewed dozens of local artisans and growers before selecting more than 30 vendors, including Bold City Coffee, Funky Buddha Brewery, Wainwright Dairy and more.

Continuing its commitment to supporting the Jacksonville area, Earth Fare connected with a wide range of community members through its Community Advisory Board. The Board is comprised of local health and wellness experts, as well as residents and community leaders. These individuals have been integral in tailoring the retailer’s approach to the in-store experience and within the community to ensure the store’s offerings meet the needs of local shoppers.

“Three years ago this week, Jacksonville welcomed Earth Fare with open arms, and we’re thrilled to now offer Mandarin residents a place to shop for their families confidently, knowing their carts are full of only the healthiest, tastiest foods,” said Frank Scorpiniti, president and CEO of Earth Fare. “We are thankful to our local vendors and Community Advisory Board for helping Earth Fare build the best healthy offering, specific to Mandarin.”

Beyond groceries, the new store will also feature Earth Fare’s Heirloom Organic Juice Bar, which serves 100 percent Certified Organic smoothies and juices, and offers custom blends as well as convenient, freshly prepared bottles to go. Shoppers will also find a wide variety of organic choices at Earth Fare’s Mandarin Kitchen, featuring a salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter, and conveniently packaged meals-on-the-go. Shoppers can enjoy a homemade meal without the work, whether dining in the 65-seat café with 16 outdoor patio seats and free Wi-Fi or taking it home.