Embracing Click and Collect to Increase Non-food Sales

By Natalie Taylor

Global Market Development Center (GMDC), an association that connects its members to advance innovation in the marketplace, examines why non-food manufacturers should embrace click-and-collect rather than fear it in its latest next practice report: Connecting with Click-and-Collect: Strategic Upside for Non-Categories.

As the grocery industry increasingly pushes online and some of the biggest retailers ramp up click-and-collect models, what the future might hold is making many a bit jittery, especially for non-food, center-store categories. And while online grocery sales could exceed $100 billion by 2025 – with click-and-collect generating $6.6 billion of CPG sales per year by 2020 according to an IRI study – non-foods manufacturers that embrace click-and-collect as an emerging high-growth channel opportunity, stand to increase sales possibilities.

“Non-food categories have long been recognized as basket-building categories for the retail grocery industry. In other words, they help drive in-store transaction size and build margin. No one – manufacturer or retailer – wants to lose these benefits as a result of the click-and-collect movement,” said Mark Mechelse, director of research, industry insights and communications, GMDC.

In contrast to fresh and frozen foods, where brick-and-mortar stores are the preferred shopping destination, non-foods and HBC are seeing double-digit sales growth online, up 19.4 percent and 17.9 percent, respectively from 2015 to 2016, according to Nielsen Homescan data cited by Acosta in its report Bricks & Clicks - Understanding the Omni Channel Landscape. General merchandise isn’t far behind, registering 8.7 percent year-over-year growth online during the same time period.

To succeed and embrace this digital movement, nonfoods retailers and manufacturers must rewire their go-to-market strategies by working together to develop seamless, integrated strategies and plans that breed profitability, growth and success for all involved parties. “As retailers move swiftly into the uncharted territory of click-and-collect, one thing is certain: supplier partnerships must be deepened to successfully navigate digital transformation, manage shopper expectations, and effectively create a positive outcome for all trading partners,” said Patrick Spear, GMDC president and CEO.