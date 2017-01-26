FMI and IRI Team Up to Reveal Top Fresh Food Trends of 2017 at FMI Midwinter

By Lindsey Wojcik

The food retail landscape continues to change as consumers’ shopping and eating habits evolve to fit their modern, on-the-go lifestyles. The CPG industry has experienced more changes in the past five years than over the previous 50—and this trend is expected to endure in the years to come.

IRI has teamed up with FMI and the FMI Fresh Executive Committee for the second year in a row to highlight 2017’s top trends in fresh foods at the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference, which will be held Jan. 27-30 in Scottsdale, Ariz. FMI’s Rick Stein and IRI’s Steve Ramsey and Sally Lyons-Wyatt will unveil the latest research in fresh food during a special presentation titled “Top Trends in Fresh.” The session will present the top five fresh food trends that will guide food retail sales in 2017.

IRI and FMI will further expand on each trend through a series of free monthly webinars, kicking off in February and extending through June. The first webinar will focus on Holistic Health and will be held Feb. 23, with registration beginning in early February.

IRI and FMI have analyzed substantial data and carried out extensive research, sponsored by Burris Logistics, to focus on the trends that will have the biggest impact on perimeter sales, including fresh meat, deli, produce, bakery, seafood and prepared foods. Retailers that can implement strategies in response to the following trends will succeed in driving growth in 2017 and beyond: