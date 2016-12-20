FPAA Donates Salad Bars to Schools in Arizona

By Lindsey Wojcik

Two Arizona schools are this year’s recipients of the salad bars equipment that the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) has traditionally granted during their produce convention. The recipients of this year’s donation are: Lincoln Elementary from Nogales Unified School District and Calabasas Middle School from Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.

“Putting a salad bar in front of children each and every school day encourages the consumption of fruits and vegetables. At the same time, it creates a culture of healthy living, providing great benefits for their development, the school and the community in general,” says Lance Jungmeyer, president of FPAA.

The donation ceremony took place on Nov. 4 during the convention’s gala. Representing the schools were: Dr. Lucina Romero, principal of Lincoln Elementary; Mia Rodriguez, student of Lincoln Elementary; Dr. David Verdugo, school superintendent of District 35; Andrea Altamirano, student of Calabasas Middle School; Ed Bañuelos from Southwest Food Services of Excellence and Alfredo Velasquez, school superintendent of Santa Cruz County.

For the last four years, FPAA has participated in the United Fresh’ program and other organizations program: “Let’s Move Salad Bar to School.” This is an initiative that resulted from First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” plan to promote better nutrition and fitness in children.

The participation has been made possible by the contributions of the Nogales U.S. Customs Brokers Association Inc. that has allowed FPAA to donate one salad bar a year to the local institution.

In addition, this year FPAA put together a 5K activity that helped raise funds to add a second school as a beneficiary of this program.