Finlandia Cheese Takes Top Honor At U.S. Cheese Championship

By Natalie Taylor

Finlandia Cheese took home a top award at the United States Championship Cheese Contest, which took place in Green Bay, Wis. in March. The cheesemaker’s premium Finlandia Swiss Cheese recipe has been named “Best of Class” in the Swiss Cheese Style category.

Produced by Guggisberg Cheese of Millersburg, Ohio and known for its distinctively rich and nutty flavor, Finlandia Swiss Cheese is crafted from the purest milk from cows not treated with rBST and is carefully aged for 100 days for a robust flavor.

Hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and known as the nation’s most respected and honored cheese and butter competition, the United States Championship Cheese Contest features 100 classes of competition open to any cheese, butter or yogurt manufactured in the U.S. A team of skilled technical judged selected from across the U.S. evaluated the entries, considering flavor, body, texture, salt, color, finish, packaging and other appropriate attributes.

“Here at Finlandia, we take great pride in our all-natural recipe and in the high-quality ingredients that we use to make our delicious Finlandia Swiss Cheese,” says Emma Aer, chief executive officer, Finlandia Cheese. “It is an honor to have been recognized by The United States Championship Cheese Contest, alongside our valued partner, Guggisberg Cheese, for a premium product that we are truly proud of.”