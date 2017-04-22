Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Food Lion Celebrates Sustainability Progress

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

In advance of Earth Day, Food Lion celebrated its commitment to sustainable retailing and released an infographic highlighting its progress in 2016. Food Lion's sustainability effort in 2016 included donating over 127 million meals to its local feeding agency partners as well as recycling over 11 million tons of material.

In addition, the company is increasing its work towards Zero Waste stores across its footprint, including 351 Zero Waste stores currently, mostly in North Carolina.

The organization released a short video discussing Food Lion's full circle approach to food waste diversion at one Zero Waste store, a critical component of its sustainability efforts, which can be viewed here.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Reaching the Summit

Braga Fresh Debuts Two Josie’s Organics Chopped Salads

New Law in California to Help All Supermarkets in the State Go Cage-Free

Pan-Oston unveils new customer service solution for retailers using in-store pickup

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Bantam Bagels Enters Grocery Stores with Frozen Mini Stuffed Bagels

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

Thomas' Debuts Limited Edition Pizza Flavored Bagels

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags