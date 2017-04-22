Food Lion Celebrates Sustainability Progress

By Rebekah Marcarelli

In advance of Earth Day, Food Lion celebrated its commitment to sustainable retailing and released an infographic highlighting its progress in 2016. Food Lion's sustainability effort in 2016 included donating over 127 million meals to its local feeding agency partners as well as recycling over 11 million tons of material.

In addition, the company is increasing its work towards Zero Waste stores across its footprint, including 351 Zero Waste stores currently, mostly in North Carolina.

The organization released a short video discussing Food Lion's full circle approach to food waste diversion at one Zero Waste store, a critical component of its sustainability efforts, which can be viewed here.