Food Lion Feeds Commits to Restocking Multiple Food Pantries Following Busy Holiday Season

By Craig Levitt

As part of its ongoing efforts to end hunger in its local communities, Food Lion Feeds will make food donations to several food pantries across its 10-state footprint. Following the busy holiday season when food donations are generally lower and pantry shelves are at risk of being empty, Food Lion Feeds will restock pantry shelves to help organizations maintain their services and provide healthy meals for those in need. This effort also comes at a time when many pantries are still rebuilding after Hurricane Matthew.

"We are extremely proud to partner with local food pantries in the towns and cities we serve," said Christy Phillips-Brown, director of external communications and community relations at Food Lion. "We know how busy our feeding agency partners were during the holiday season, and are honored to contribute in a way that will ensure community members do not have to make difficult choices because their local feeding agency ran out of food."

Pantry donation events include:

Jan. 26 – Mr. Fred's Pantry in Durham, N.C.

Food Lion is stocking the pantry as well as distributing 100 bags of food to hungry clients. Associate volunteers in Durham, N.C., and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will be on hand to fill the pantry shelves and distribute the food.

Jan. 26 – Faith Development Community Center in Kinston, N.C.

Food Lion Feeds and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will partner to pack and provide 200 meals containing fresh and non-perishable food items to assist residents who continue to rebuild after Hurricane Matthew.

Jan. 27 – Greensboro Urban Ministries in Greensboro, N.C.

After discovering this organization's pantry was running on empty, Food Lion Feeds took action to schedule a donation in which Food Lion associates in Greensboro, N.C., will donate thousands of meals to restock the food pantry.

Jan. 27 – Salvation Army in Henderson, N.C.

This organization was hit hard by Hurricane Matthew, and before they could rebuild, was completely cleaned out due to high need during the holiday season. Associates volunteers in Henderson, N.C., are volunteering to fill the pantry and stock the shelves.

Jan. 27 – New Hope Baptist Church in Hickory, N.C.

New Hope Baptist Church is partnering with Food Lion associates in Hickory, N.C., to fill backpacks for 18 children in need at Snow Creek Elementary School.

Jan. 31 – Capital Area Partnership (CAPUP) – Richmond, Va.

After being forced to close their doors at two satellite locations, the Capital Area Partnership (CAPUP) was in desperate need of donations to keep their pantry going. Food Lion Feeds and FeedMore Food Bank will help CAPUP continue their mission to serve hungry families in Richmond.

Jan. 31 – Metropolitan Community Church – North Charleston, S.C.

Food Lion volunteers and Lowcountry Food Bank representatives are stocking the pantry shelves in at Metropolitan Community Church in North Charleston with non-perishable items.

Feb. 8 – Mount Airy Elementary School in Mount Airy, N.C.

Food Lion is matching a donation from the local Rotary Club to Mount Airy Elementary School in the form of back pack food items to the school to provide meals for hungry children.

Food Lion Feeds supports these local agencies and their respective communities through local store donations, special hunger-relief events and volunteer activities year-round, and surprised the agencies with this special gift to ensure they experience a fresh start to 2017.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has made a commitment to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Since the launch of Food Lion Feeds in 2014, the grocer has already donated more than 250 million meals through in-store campaigns, in-store food rescue programs and associate volunteerism.