Food Lion Ranked Among Points of Light’s Civic 50

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Points of Light, an organization dedicated to volunteer service, recently released its Civic 50 list, highlighting companies that are examples of good corporate citizenship. Food Lion was the sole retailer on the list, which was announced at the Points of Light Conference on Volunteering and Service in Seattle, Wash.

"Food Lion is honored to be recognized as part of the Civic 50," says Christy Phillips-Brown, director of external communications and community relations at Food Lion. "Throughout our 60 year history, we’ve remained focused on serving our communities, striving to be a good neighbor focused on hunger relief across our 10-state footprint. As a grocer, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent, or gas and groceries, and we work to eliminate these tough choices through our hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds. Our passion is helping to nourish and feed families through healthy, fresh, low-price groceries while working to shorten the lines at local food banks."

Food Lion launched Food Lion Feeds, its hunger relief platform, in 2014 with a commitment to donate 500 million meals by 2020. To date, the company has contributed more than 300 million meals toward this goal.

“In the fifth year of honoring the most community-minded companies in the nation, The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment to community and civic engagement of America’s leading brands. This year’s honorees contributed more than $1.4 billion and 10.1 million volunteer hours in their communities around the country,” says Jennifer Lawson, president of networks at Points of Light. “Encouraged by calls for responsible citizenship from shareholders, employees and customers—but also driven by a desire to build trust and define their brands—Civic 50 companies are putting communities at the center of business.”

The Civic 50 winners are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more, and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program - investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.