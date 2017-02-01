Forte Products Launches New Website

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Forte Products launched its newly revamped website, www.forteproducts.com.

The site offers highly visual, quick and easy access to product information as well as the company’s manufacturing capabilities and other value-added services.

“We are excited about our new website and the useful information it provides to our existing and soon-to-be customers, partners, vendors and the markets at large” says Yasmina Dhimes, director of sales and marketing at Forte Products. “The website was created with the user experience strongly in mind. We believe that the organized design, comprehensive information, and improved functionality of the new site will simplify visitors’ search and will save them valuable time.” Forte’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of events, product launches and any other pertinent information..