Fresh Thyme Farmers Market to Raise Awareness of Veteran Suicide at Annual Fundraiser

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market will present donation checks to Warriors Heart Foundation and Mission 22 at its third annual fundraiser to help raise awareness of veteran suicide and prevention.

In addition to its golf event, Fresh Thyme will raise funds for the two organizations with a “Round Up for Heroes” at cash registers in September.

“We chose Warriors Heart Foundation and Mission 22 as our charities because of their dedication to reduce veteran suicide rates and heal our protectors,” says Chris Sherrell, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market founder and CEO

Both Warriors Heart and Mission 22 are focused on reducing the average of 20 veteran suicides per day in the U.S. and Law Enforcement Officer suicide. Warriors Heart founder and president Josh Lannon expressed his gratitude for Fresh Thyme’s efforts.

“We are grateful to Fresh Thyme Farmers Market for supporting Warriors Heart’s ‘Strength Thru Healing’ programs and share their ‘Healthy Food and Healthy Values,’” he affirms. “Our team is committed to providing our Warriors with a healthy diet during their treatment through the oversight of our dietitian and gourmet chef. We encourage Warriors to continue a healthy lifestyle after they complete the program and return home.”

This annual Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Golf Classic fundraiser, held on Sept. 20 in the Chicago area, will include a special kick-off ceremony with Chicago Blackhawks' Jim Cornelison singing the National Anthem.

After the tournament, Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market will host a reception with Air Force Technical Sgt. Dan Anderson singing “America The Beautiful,” a Helicopter Ball Drop Raffle, charity presentations and check presentations to Warriors Heart Foundation and Mission 22.