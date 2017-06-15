GIANT To Offer Same-Day Delivery Service In Greater Philadelphia With Instacart

By Rebekah Marcarelli

GIANT Food Stores and Instacart plan to bring same-day delivery to GIANT shoppers in the Philadelphia area.

"This partnership with Instacart gives our customers in the greater Philadelphia area another convenient delivery option," says Tom Lenkevich, president of GIANT. "From quality to convenience, our job is to provide the best possible experience for our shoppers, and now that includes providing them with a same-day delivery.

GIANT customers can use instacart.com or the Instacart app to fill their virtual carts with their favorite GIANT products, select a delivery window – within one hour, two hours or up to seven days in advance – and Instacart's shoppers will do the rest.

"Instacart has always been about bringing customers' favorite stores, groceries and essentials directly to their doorsteps," says Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart's chief business officer. "GIANT is loved by its customers, and we believe Philadelphia residents will enjoy the added convenience, not to mention having one less errand to run."