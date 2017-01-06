Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Gold Medal Appoints Vice President of Marketing

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Gold Medal Products Co. appointed Stephanie Goodin to the position of vice president of marketing.

Goodin has been with the company since 2007 and served in the role of director of marketing. In that time, she pioneered the marketing landscape for the concessions industry.

Under her leadership, the Gold Medal brand has upheld a reputation for quality with a strategic marketing approach, company officials say. She is responsible for leading the marketing efforts for a worldwide distributor network of more than 500 members. From direct marketing campaigns, catalogs, websites and social media, Goodin casts the vision and works side-by-side with her team to execute plans that foster business growth, officials say. Ambitious, forward-thinking and relationship-oriented, she possesses a unique understanding of the industry and is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the marketplace, officials say. 

CEO and Chairman, Dan Kroeger says, “Gold Medal’s brand is at the forefront because of Stephanie’s contributions. Her tireless work ethic and loyalty are unparalleled. I congratulate her on this next step in her career and look forward to all she will accomplish.”

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

FMI Foundation Annual Gala Reaches Financial and Food Retail Industry Commitment Goals

Study Reveals Importance of Vidalia Onions

Nate's Reveals New Product Packaging and Non-GMO Label

Perfectly Packaged

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

Weis Markets Launches Holiday Rewards Program

Splenda Introduces Naturals Stevia Sweetener

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags