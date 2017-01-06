Gold Medal Appoints Vice President of Marketing

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Gold Medal Products Co. appointed Stephanie Goodin to the position of vice president of marketing.

Goodin has been with the company since 2007 and served in the role of director of marketing. In that time, she pioneered the marketing landscape for the concessions industry.

Under her leadership, the Gold Medal brand has upheld a reputation for quality with a strategic marketing approach, company officials say. She is responsible for leading the marketing efforts for a worldwide distributor network of more than 500 members. From direct marketing campaigns, catalogs, websites and social media, Goodin casts the vision and works side-by-side with her team to execute plans that foster business growth, officials say. Ambitious, forward-thinking and relationship-oriented, she possesses a unique understanding of the industry and is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the marketplace, officials say.

CEO and Chairman, Dan Kroeger says, “Gold Medal’s brand is at the forefront because of Stephanie’s contributions. Her tireless work ethic and loyalty are unparalleled. I congratulate her on this next step in her career and look forward to all she will accomplish.”