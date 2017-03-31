Gold Medal Names James Adam Browning as President

By Natalie Taylor

Gold Medal Products, manufacturer and distributor of concession food equipment and supplies, has named James Adam Browning as president.

Browning joined Gold Medal in 2010 and most recently served in the dual role of executive vice president and general counsel. His guidance has been integral to not only legal and compliance issues, but also to implementing policies and procedures that contribute to operational efficiencies, productivity and profitability, according to company officials. Above all else, Browning says he is most proud of the relationships he has built, both within the company and with Gold Medal customers. “This is a relationship business. I will continue to focus on customer service and building strong relationships with our customers and within the industry,” he says.

Browning enters the role with an eye on the company’s continuing performance and growth. “This is a pivotal time in Gold Medal’s history,” he says. “We are fortunate to have an extremely talented and dedicated team. It is exciting to consider all of the opportunities before us, as what we do right now will lay the foundation for celebrating our 100th year in business.”

Dan Kroeger, CEO and chairman, offers his endorsement saying, “Adam has demonstrated outstanding leadership during his time at Gold Medal. His knowledge, experience and work ethic will be of great benefit to guide our company’s journey into the future of the concessions industry.”