Green Giant Fresh Expands Company and Team

By Natalie Taylor

With a focus on its vision of growing next generation healthful foods, Green Giant Fresh has expanded its team with innovative thinkers, seasoned veterans and industry experts.

The company has added Tom Byrne as vice president of business development, Emery Jones as vice president of planning and Jared Gill as director of technical operations. In addition, Sandy Amaral has been promoted to vice president of accounting.

“The new hires will play a critical role as the company continues to expand and innovate,” says Jamie Strachan, chief executive officer of Green Giant Fresh. “From the overwhelming success of our Cauliflower Crumbles product—and now new chopped cauliflower line—and a strategically significant acquisition in the Northeast that expanded our national footprint, this last year has been one of tremendous growth. And it has no sign of slowing. As we evolve and add continued focus to our innovation strategy, we need the right people in place; and these new additions—along with our existing team members—position our company for the next phase of growth.”

Green Giant Fresh outlines the following roles for several new and promoted team members: