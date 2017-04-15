Harvest Food Distributors and Sherwood Food Distributors Merge

By Natalie Taylor

Harvest Food Distributors and Sherwood Food Distributors have merged to form a nationwide protein and perishable food distribution network, servicing independent food retailers, regional retail chains, national retail chains, cruise lines and foodservice distributors from coast to coast.

The merger of Harvest Sherwood brings together two family-owned companies to serve as a single, trusted partner for producers and customers. While both companies will retain their existing individual identities, their shared network of distribution routes and warehouses throughout the U.S. will allow Harvest and Sherwood to meet local needs reliably and frequently. Furthermore, the company’s large national network will provide a platform for customer expansion and growth.

“Both companies have a customer-first mindset and commitment to operating with integrity that makes this merger a perfect fit for all involved,” says Jay Leavy, CEO of San Diego-based Harvest Food Distributors. “With this merger, we can broaden our customer network and ultimately better serve everyone with an attractive product portfolio.”

The merger keeps the best of both companies intact, with no immediate change in service to suppliers or customers, and no staff reduction. The new organization’s executive leadership team will consist of Jay Leavy and Earl Ishbia serving as co-CEOs, and Kevin Leavy and Jason Ishbia serving as co-president.

“Harvest and Sherwood will be national in scope, but will continue to have the regional dedication to service and customer relationships that both companies were known for previously,” says Earl Ishbia, CEO of Detroit-based Sherwood Food Distributors.

Harvest and Sherwood will stock retailers throughout the perimeter of the store, including bakery, deli, meat and seafood departments. Offering commodities and branded products, the team has a history meeting the unique needs of niche markets, ethnic grocers and independent retailers of all sizes, and even offers marketing resources that help maximize grocery sales. The company will also continue stocking foodservice operators, broadline distributors and cruise lines with quality protein and perishable products.