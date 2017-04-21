Hormel Foods Announces Pollinator Garden Expansion

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Hormel Foods Corporation is expanding its existing pollinator garden at its world headquarters in Austin, Minn.

Justin's, which was acquired by Hormel Foods in 2016, recently announced its pledge to help restore, protect and conserve bees and other important pollinators. Justin's is focusing its efforts on creating awareness and educating consumers on pollinator decline by partnering with key players at the national, state and local level, company officials say.

Justin's is also a sponsor of the Growing Gardens sixth annual Bee Earth Day, where they will share regionally appropriate wildflower seed bombs, Justin's products, and information about pollinator conservation to draw awareness to the issue and the work that Justin's is doing to combat pollinator decline.

"When we heard about the Justin's initiative, we knew we wanted to do something to support their efforts," says Jim Snee, president and CEO of Hormel Foods. "We are proud to announce our commitment to expand our existing pollinator garden at our world headquarters in Austin, Minnesota."

Hormel Foods is also encouraging its employees to plant regionally appropriate wildflowers. The company is providing free seed packets to employees at its headquarters today.