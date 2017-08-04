Hy-Vee Debuts ‘Clean Honest’ Product Line

By Meg Major

As part of its Clean Honest Ingredients label initiative, Hy-Vee Inc. will eliminate more than 200 artificial ingredients and synthetic chemicals in 1,000 of its own-brand products by July 2018.

Customers will be easily able to identify the new Clean Honest Ingredients line on shelves, where a handful of the private label food items can already be found, as a result of a simplified, high visibility logo.

“Hy-Vee takes great care to provide our customers with authenticity and transparency when it comes to the products in our stores,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s EVP of strategy and chief merchandising officer. “As the demand increases for food products that contain natural, familiar and simple ingredients, we are doing our best to meet those expectations within our Hy-Vee label offerings.”

High fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors and colors, and partially hydrogenated oils are just a few of the ingredients that will absent from the Clean Honest line. Items will remain in current Hy-Vee brand packaging with the addition of the Clean Honest Ingredients logo.

Current products now sporting the new Clean Honest Ingredients logo include ketchup, almond butter, tortilla chips and bottled tea.

The complete transition of all 1,000 items is scheduled for July 2018.

A complete list of excluded ingredients from Hy-Vee’s Clean Honest product line can be found here.

With sales of $9.8 billion annually, the employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 240 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.