Hy-Vee Makes Meal Prepping Easy for National Family Meals Month

By Rebekah Marcarelli

This September, Hy-Vee is celebrating National Family Meals Month by providing families with weekly meal plans and recipes. To help accommodate the schedules of busy families, the supermarket chain will offer dietitian-led Kids in the Kitchen family cooking classes and the opportunity for children to eat free (with the purchase of an adult entrée) every day in September at all Hy-Vee Market Grille and Market Grille Express restaurants across the company’s eight-state region.

The meal plans will appear in the weekly Hy-Vee print and digital ads throughout the month of September and will direct customers to Hy-Vee’s Family Meals board on Pinterest to view the easy-to-prepare recipes. Additional weekly in-store family meal deals will be highlighted for customers looking for grab-and-go dinner options.

In recognition of National Family Meals Month, Hy-Vee will also make a major charity donation challenge to get families back around the dinner table. In September, shoppers can post a picture of their family having a meal together and tag them with #hyveefamilymeals — or share/like one of the retailer’s National Family Meals Month posts — and Hy-Vee will donate $1 to Meals from the Heartland, up to $100,000.

“By providing weekly meal plans and recipes, hosting family cooking classes and offering online grocery shopping, our goal is to make meal preparation less stressful and more fun,” says Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We want to make it as easy as possible for families to plan and prepare meals that enable them to share more time around the table together.”

Created by Food Marketing Institute, National Family Meals Month is an industry-inspired movement to raise consumer awareness of the health and societal benefits of sharing frequent family meals.

Hy-Vee is offering the following resources to help eliminate the barriers that keep families from eating together: