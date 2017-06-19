Industry Experts React to Amazon, Whole Foods Deal

By Jackson Lewis, Associate Editor, CSP

In the wake of the bombshell that Amazon will acquire Whole Foods Market for $42 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, Grocery Headquarters’ sister publication, CSP, spoke with a variety of retail industry observers to get their take on the significance – and potential ramifications – the pending merger of the retail behemoths will have in the years to come.

“While there have been some rumors, this is still a huge surprise and a major leap into brick-and-mortar for Amazon,” said Neil Stern, senior partner, McMillanDoolittle LLP, Chicago.

Aside from the broad details laid out in Seattle-based Amazon’s announcement of the $13.7 billion deal, there are few facts available. John Mackey will remain as Whole Foods CEO and the chain's headquarters will remain in Austin, Texas. The deal still has to be approved by Whole Foods shareholders and regulatory approvals.

Amazon did not respond to inquiries from CSP Daily News by posting time. Whole Foods Market declined to comment.

CSP Daily News spoke with experts in the food and retail industries to get their take, and they agree that while the future is uncertain, the merger of these retail behemoths could have drastic, lasting effects on the future of brick-and-mortar retail.

