KeHE Wraps up 2017 Holiday Show

By Rebekah Marcarelli

KeHE Distributors welcomed more than 4,500 industry professionals to the Minneapolis Convention Center on June 12-13 for the 2017 Holiday Show, featuring products from more than 700 exhibitors that will be trending during the upcoming holiday season.

"Industry leaders trust KeHE to deliver innovative natural, organic, specialty and fresh products and the hottest trends every selling season," says Brandon Barnholt, president and CEO, KeHE. "We are proud to continue to connect thousands of retailers, suppliers and brokers with the dynamic products, educational presentations and deals showcased at KeHE's annual Holiday Show."

New for the 2017 Holiday Show:

Themed Winter Wonderland, more than 5,000 square feet of Fresh products included a mimosa bar, ambient cheese displays, and holiday cooking demonstrations by Chef Jeff Rossman.

At the OnTrend Pavilion, retailers learned about new products and trends driving the industry for the biggest selling season of the year.

New offerings from more than 130 brands were featured in the New Products Showcase, highlighting items from Certified B Corp vendors and KeHE's CAREtrade™ partners. The innovative showcase included a competitive tasting event and a panel of retailers sampled and selected the top products:

Best of Show - Maya Kaimal Green Garbanzo Dip

Best of Beverages - CAcafe Coconut Coffee

Best of Center Store - Foodstirs Organic Chocolate Lovers Brownie Mix

Best of Fresh or Frozen - Vital Farms Al Fresco Butter

Best of Non-Grocery - Kuli Kuli Greens

Best of Snacks - Jackson's Honest Coconut Oil Maple Cinnamon Tortilla Chips

The show opened with Mr. Barnholt's President's Address, providing insight for an evolving marketplace. In a keynote presentation, global futurist Jack Uldrich explored the impact of big data, social media, robotics, biotechnology, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence and renewable energy on the food industry.

Following the show, KeHE donated 54,161 pounds of food products to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Minneapolis. The next Holiday Show will be held June 13-14, 2018 in Chicago.