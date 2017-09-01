Kellogg Co. Partners With Feeding America to Support Hurricane Harvey Victims

By Natalie Taylor

Kellogg Company is sending an additional 30 million servings of product donations to assist Feeding America with its Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The company will continue to support Feeding America in its efforts to assist food banks in Texas and Louisiana, sending nearly 100 trucks containing donations of Kellogg’s cereal, Pringles, Kellogg’s Nutri-Grain bars, Cheez-It crackers and Keebler crackers and cookies to hurricane victims and their families.

"A tremendous crisis requires a tremendous response. As the rain continues to fall, we continue to be deeply concerned about the victims and their families impacted by Hurricane Harvey," says Kris Charles, SVP, Global Corporate Affairs. "We hope that our donations will help during this difficult time. There is a lot of work ahead for those affected by the hurricane and Kellogg Company is committed to supporting Feeding America as it provides food to those in need."

In Texas, officials are estimating that more than 30,000 people could be forced from their homes. It is anticipated that many more families will be impacted as rain continues to fall and flooding persists.

This donation is in addition to Kellogg’s donation announced Monday of one million servings of cereal and snacks, and a monetary donation of $100,000 from the Kellogg Company Fund. The company has a long history of providing donations to areas affected by natural disasters as part it of its Breakfasts for Better Days global signature cause.

On Monday, Kellogg Company sent more than a million servings of Kellogg's Rice Krispies cereal, Kellogg's Corn Pops cereal, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Nutri-Grain cereal bars, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats, Cheez-It crackers, Bear Naked granola and various cookie and cracker varieties to Houston-area food banks. The donations were distributed with the help of Feeding America and its network of food banks.