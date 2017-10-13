Kroger Hosts First Natural Foods Innovation Summit

Event to be one of several to be held each year

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Kroger Co. will host its first natural foods innovation summit, which officials say will be one of several hosted every year moving forward.

The event will be hosted in partnership with 84.51°in Cincinnati, Ohio, with keynote speaker Joy Bauer, “Today” show host and nutrition expert.

Kroger officials say the events are inspired by the fact that consumers are adopting a 360-degree approach to health and wellness, including greater consumption of natural foods to prevent illness. A growing number of customers are also seeking healthier on-the-go snacks and are using functional drinks as meal replacements.

"Kroger is proud of the role we've played in making natural and organic products more affordable and accessible to America," says Jill McIntosh, Kroger's VP of natural foods. "This category was a $16 billion business for us in 2016, and today's company-produced expo is an innovation platform that allows us to continue to expand our natural foods product portfolio by partnering with emerging brands on micro and macro levels."

Kroger's team of buyers continuously look for opportunities to purchase regionally that allow the company to expand its product portfolio for customers, stimulate the local economy and enhance product freshness, say company officials. Sourcing locally also supports the company's sustainability commitments, including Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative launched last month. Recently, Kroger joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, a membership-based collaborative of like-minded companies striving to advance sustainable packaging.

"Kroger is leading the way to redefine the food and grocery customer experience as one part of our Restock Plan announced yesterday in New York at our annual investor conference,” McIntosh adds. “Customer lifestyles are evolving, and as America's grocer, we understand the importance of carrying relevant products at affordable prices that are meaningful to the nearly nine million customers we serve daily in our family of stores.”

Kroger will begin to host Natural Foods Innovation Summit events a few times per year.