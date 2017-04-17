Kroger Promotes Green Living with 'Sustainability Lives Here'

By Rebekah Marcarelli

This April, in honor of Earth Month, The Kroger Co. will promote a robust program involving events and customer engagement to help highlight easy, earth-friendly and sustainable living practices. The program aligns with Kroger's corporate sustainability focus, which includes a goal of zero waste designation by 2020. In addition to the Sustainability Lives Here campaign, Kroger is making a $50,000 donation to the World Wildlife Fund to support their global conservation efforts.

The program website SustainabilityLivesHere.com features: an in depth look at Kroger's sustainable supply chain initiatives; more than $60 in digital coupons targeted toward eco-friendly certifications like Fair Trade, Rainforest Alliance, Forest Stewardship Council, plus organic and natural products across departments; A taste of sustainability using eco-friendly products to create healthy recipes, from Shrimp and Orzo Salad to Blueberry Coconut French Toast Casserole; and Green inspiration on how to make small changes in how we shop, prepare and store food, so Customers will throw away less while eating well, saving money and keeping valuable resources from going to waste.

"At Kroger, our goal is to be a positive force for change in our communities and to conscientiously drive sustainability and innovation into the supply chain," says Jessica Adelman, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "Every day our 443,000 associates work together to serve the more than 8.5 million customers that enter our stores. We strive to make their lives easier, healthier, brighter and a little bit lighter and make a difference."

Kroger has a long-standing commitment to sustainable business practices. The company has supported 20 fishery improvement projects, donated more than 61 million pounds of healthy produce and proteins through its Perishable Donations Program in 2016 and diverted 78 percent of waste from landfills.