Kroger Stock Rises On Acquisition Chatter

By GHQ Staff

The ‚ÄčKroger Co.’s stock price surged Tuesday amid lingering reports in the investor community of an acquisition by Ahold Delhaize.

Kroger’s stock price rose 3.4 percent on speculation of a potential Ahold Delhaize takeover circulates following the Cincinnati-based retailer’s share price slipping to a multi-year low of $19.69 earlier this week.

The Wall Street rumor-mill of a deal between the two retailers – which, if it comes to pass, would create an estimated $180 billion grocery behemoth –has been swirling in recent months following Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods, which triggered a new round of M&A activity in the grocery sector.