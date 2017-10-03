Edit ModuleShow Tags
Kroger Stock Rises On Acquisition Chatter

By GHQ Staff

Published:

The ​Kroger Co.’s stock price surged Tuesday amid lingering reports in the investor community of an acquisition by Ahold Delhaize.

Kroger’s stock price rose 3.4 percent on speculation of a potential Ahold Delhaize takeover circulates following the Cincinnati-based retailer’s share price slipping to a multi-year low of $19.69 earlier this week.

The Wall Street rumor-mill of a deal between the two retailers – which, if it comes to pass, would create an estimated $180 billion grocery behemoth –has been swirling in recent months following Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods, which triggered a new round of M&A activity in the grocery sector.

