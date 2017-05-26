Kroger and USO continue to support Honoring Our Heroes Campaign

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Kroger Co. is continuing its commitment to the USO by donating $1 million to the organization. Kroger has been a supporter of active duty military, veterans and their families since 2010, raising over $18 million in support through corporate funds and customer donations during the Honoring Our Heroes campaign.

In an effort to bring families together around the table, Kroger will once again be partnering with the USO to host events for service members and their families across the country. These events will serve as a special thank you for more than 3,000 people.

"While we can never do enough to thank members of the military and their families for the sacrifices they make to serve our country every day, we can bring them around the table to share a meal," says Jessica Adelman, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "We know that meals matter – that sharing a meal together is about more than satisfying hunger, it is about feeding the human spirit. That is why we're proud to support powerful USO programs like "no dough dinners" and sponsor our BBQ for the Troops events once again this year."

More than 2 million Americans serve on active duty or in the reserves, including many Kroger associates. Support for Honoring Our Heroes is a way to uplift service members and their families, company officials say.

"The USO is truly grateful for the Kroger family of stores and its ongoing commitment to our nation's men and women in uniform," says Lisa Anastasi, USO chief development officer. "From hiring transitioning service members to in-store fundraising activations, Kroger continues to prove it is a dedicated Force Behind the Forces helping connect our service members and their families to the things they love and fight for."

Kroger's support for veterans is demonstrated in its commitment to hiring those who have served our country. The company has hired more than 35,000 veterans since 2009, and uniquely, hired more than 4,000 veterans and family members at a single day hiring event last November.

The Kroger Co. Family of Stores is providing a way for customers to honor our heroes from May to August.

Honor Your Hero

Customers have the opportunity to honor their personal heroes on the Honoring Our Heroes website by simply entering their name. In exchange for their submission, Kroger will display all of the submitted names on a special Hero Wall on the website.

Purchase a Donation Card

Customers may pick up a $5 or $10 donation card from the USO display in their local Kroger and present it at checkout. The tax deductible donation will be presented to a military family in need on a Kroger gift card.

Give Your Hero a Gift Card

When you give your hero a Kroger Gift Card, you're giving someone the opportunity to buy what they really need...or what they've always wanted to try. From the basics to the extras, give them the whole store on a patriotic Kroger Gift Card.

Our Turn to Serve

Kroger Co. Associates are proudly partnering with USO volunteers across the country to put on family BBQ's and picnics across the country as a way to show gratitude to service members and their families. Watch Kroger and USO volunteers in action.

Share a Coke with a Meal

Coca-Cola and Kroger are honoring our nation's heroes through our joint partnership with the USO. To provide a taste of home to the military and their families, Coca-Cola will be donating $50,000 to the USO. Purchasing a Coca-Cola product at The Kroger Co. Family of Stores shows your support of our nation's service members.