Lawrence Foods Named Top Manufacturer Partner of 2016

By Natalie Taylor

Dot Foods has announced the 19 winners of the company’s 2016 Quality & Service Award. The award recognizes Dot’s top-performing manufacturer partners in the areas of quality and service. Lawrence Foods has won this award for the fifth consecutive year, and 7 of the past 9 years.

Dot’s annual Quality & Service Award program began in 1998 as a way to highlight manufacturer partners who provide best-in-class communication, service and support to Dot. Manufacturers are evaluated monthly on criteria, which include inbound service levels, EDI implementation, proactive communication of offering changes and loading efficiency.

“Our manufacturer partners play a key role in Dot’s success,” says Dick Tracy, president, Dot Foods. “Our business model relies on building great partnerships with these companies and working together to provide the highest level of customer service possible. We are so grateful to these 19 winners for going above and beyond to help us continue to improve and grow. Congratulations to our 2016 Quality & Service Award winners.”

Dot’s business development mangers will present the Quality & Service Awards to winners at their respective corporate facilities in the coming weeks. Les Lawrence, chairman of Lawrence Foods, emphasizes the customer component of the company’s mission: “We are honored to accept this recognition from our Dot partners, while understanding that it is a consequence of the importance that our entire team attaches to meeting the quality and service expectations of the businesses we serve. We are grateful for the confidence in our company and will work hard to continue to earn such trust."