M&M'S Gets America In On The Fun For Third Annual U.S. Red Nose Day

By Craig Levitt

To encourage fans to show-off their funny side and raise money for children in need, the M&M'S Brand created a vending machine powered by fun and laughter in support of the third annual Red Nose Day. In exchange for a funny face, a silly dance or a great joke, the M&M'S interactive, humor-activated machine will dispense coupons to help raise donations, awareness and lots of laughter leading up to Red Nose Day, Thursday, May 25, 2017.

For the third year in a row, M&M'S also is donating over $1 million to the Red Nose Day Fund to support programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, both in the U.S. and around the world. A flash mob at a special NYC location will kick-off the festivities later today. Then, to help America come together, get their #NosesOn, and get in on the fun, the M&M'S Brand will take its Red Nose Day humor-activated vending machine across the U.S. throughout the month of May.

"We're inviting M&M'S fans across the country to join in on the fun and help us make a difference for Red Nose Day," said Tanya Berman, Brand Director, M&M'S Brand. "We think our fans will have a lot of fun activating the special vending machine, and can't wait to see all the funny faces, poses and fun with Red Noses to support children in need."

America Gets in On the Fun

Fans are encouraged to stop by one of the below Walgreens locations, the exclusive retailer of the campaign's Red Noses. Just show the humor-activated vending machine your best dance moves, funny face or tell it a joke and be rewarded with a coupon for M&M'S and Red Noses. Stay tuned to M&M'S social media channels throughout the month of May for more updates.

Walgreens at 1501 Vine Street in Los Angeles May 4 10-4 PT

Walgreens at 151 N. State Street in Chicago May 12 10-4 CT

Walgreens at 1471 Broadway in New York City May 22 10-4 ET

Red Nose Day has raised over $1 billion globally since the campaign's launch in the UK in 1988. Red Nose Day came to the US in 2015, bringing Americans together to have fun, raise money and help change the lives of children in need. With generous support from millions of Americans, Red Nose Day has raised more than $60 million over the past two years, which has benefitted children and young people in all 50 states in America and 25 countries internationally through programs to ensure they are safe, healthy and educated.