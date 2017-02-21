METTLER TOLEDO Provides Guide to Help Retail Grocers Understand Weighing

By Natalie Taylor

METTLER TOLEDO has released its Grocer’s Guide to Metrology, designed to demystify the science of weighing by providing explanation, background and insight into some of the key factors that affect scale accuracy.

When people step on a scale, chances are they never stop to think about how—or why—the scale works…it just does. But for the retail grocer, the scale is quite likely the most critical piece of equipment in daily use when it comes to ensuring profitability, efficiency and customer satisfaction. Today’s retail scales are more accurate, user-friendly and technologically advanced than ever. And while it might not be necessary to understand exactly how the technology inside the scale works, it pays to at least to have a working knowledge of the basic principles of weighing—as well as some of the conditions that can impact whether the scale is performing with the level of accuracy it was designed to deliver.

With that in mind, METTLER TOLEDO has provided retail grocery personnel with a handy, easy-to-read guide that takes the reader through a list of topics that are integral to today’s sensitive digital instruments. The guide will familiarize associates with concepts such as linearity, hysteresis and geolocation. And, more importantly, readers will understand how these principles, when properly accounted for, can help ensure accuracy and compliance while boosting profitability.

Whether they are employed in the backroom, at the checkout counter or at the produce, bakery or other in-store locations, METTLER TOLEDO’s advanced, precise and diverse retail scales provide an accurate display of an item’s weight. Understanding weighing is a competency that every retail scale user should possess—and now they can.

The METTLER TOLEDO Grocer’s Guide to Metrology is available for free download at www.mt.com/retail-metrology.