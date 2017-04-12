Meijer Announces Launch Dates for Home Delivery in Ohio

By Natalie Taylor

Meijer has expanded its home delivery throughout Ohio with Shipt, an online grocery marketplace. The service launches in Cincinnati and Dayton on April 27; Columbus on May 4; and Toledo later this summer. To celebrate the launch of Meijer home delivery in Ohio, Shipt is offering $25 off the first order to annual members who sign up prior to launch.

Using the Shipt app or website, members will be able to access more than 55,000 items available at Meijer stores, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Fresh produce, meat, dairy, health and beauty products can all be delivered to as soon as one hour after the order is placed, or up to 24 hours in advance. Because most Meijer stores are open 24 hours, Shipt deliveries from those stores will be available around the clock, seven days a week, with the exception of certain holidays.

“Providing people with the option to shop online for thousands of grocery products and have them delivered to their door when it’s most convenient for them is another Meijer innovation that helps our customers save time,” says Rick Keyes, president, CEO, Meijer. “The personalized service that Shipt offers, coupled with the quality and value our customers love about Meijer, creates a new type of shopping experience in Ohio.”

Meijer piloted the program in Detroit, then expanded the service to Grand Rapids, and will launch in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne this week. Since the launch in southeast Michigan last fall, the program has made nearly 90,000 deliveries in Michigan. Meijer plans to make home delivery available to as many customers as possible across its six-state footprint, which includes Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

"Meijer is a mainstay in Midwest retail and our growing partnership speaks to their commitment to continuously find new and innovative ways to delight their customers," says Bill Smith, Shipt founder and CEO. "With these new expansions, Shipt will now be able to offer the convenience of home delivery from Meijer stores to over 20 million households, creating a simpler, more enjoyable grocery shopping experience across the Midwest."

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to grow their network of Shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. Shipt plans to hire 10,000 people across the six-state expansion with Meijer. The company plans to hire approximately 1,000 shoppers in Ohio. Shipt displays a commitment to each of the communities it serves and plans to identify opportunities to help eliminate hunger and food insecurity in these communities.

Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35. For orders under $35, there is a $7 delivery fee.