Meijer Home Delivery Coming to Kentucky

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Meijer and official home delivery partner Shipt will offer their increasingly popular store-to-door service beginning July 27 to more than 500,000 households in Louisville and Lexington, Ky. The home delivery service is part of an aggressive expansion bringing the service to Meijer customers in six states, resulting in more than 250,000 deliveries this year.

Combining 55,000 items from local Meijer stores with a personalized shopping experience, Shipt Shoppers hand-pick fresh grocery and a wide selection of daily essentials, delivering to customers' doorsteps 24 hours a day. To celebrate the launch of Meijer home delivery in Louisville and Lexington, Shipt is offering $25 off the first order to annual members who sign up prior to launch.

Meijer customers can sign up for Shipt memberships for $99 per year. Delivery is free for orders over $35; a flat $7 delivery fee is added to any orders under $35. To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service and availability, visit Shipt.com/Meijer. Customers can sign up for the membership-based service via mobile app or a desktop/laptop.

Leading up to the launches, Shipt is growing its network of shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order.