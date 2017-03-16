Midan Marketing to Host Meat Consumer Segmentation Webinar

By Natalie Taylor

Midan Marketing will conduct a free, live webinar to share its proprietary Meat Consumer Segmentation research, initially presented at the 2017 Annual Meat Conference. Principals Michael Uetz and Danette Amstein will lead the webinar on March 23, 2017, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. EDT.

The webinar will present profiles of six distinct meat consumer segments that Midan defined following its study of 2,200 U.S. meat consumers. It will also include a question and answer session.

“These consumer profiles offer very relevant applications for today’s meat industry,” says Uetz. “By segmenting meat eaters into different groups based on their attitudes and behaviors, we have the ability to better identify and define specific consumer groups and help clients customize products and messaging tailored to their unique needs.”