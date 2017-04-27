Mother’s Market Donates $5,000 to Environmental Nature Center

By Natalie Taylor

Mother's Market & Kitchen, a natural and organic foods retailer with seven Orange County stores, has donated $5,000 to the Environmental Nature Center (ENC) from the sale of grocery bags. A portion of each sale was collected for ENC from January through March 31, 2017.

“Mother’s Market is happy to support the Environmental Nature Center, an organization that is educating the community and providing wonderful experiences in nature,” says Deborah Rubino, chief integration officer for Mother’s Market & Kitchen. “Mother’s will continue giving back to the communities it serves through its various outreach efforts and quarterly donations to deserving organizations that share its mission.”

The ENC plans to use the funds donated by Mother’s Market to provide quality education though hands-on experience with nature.

“The ENC strives to inspire all generations to protect the natural world by educating our community about ecological responsibility and sustainable practices,” says Bo Glover, ENC Executive Director. “We are proud to partner with businesses like Mother’s Market that provide sustainable alternatives like organic products that help keep our environment healthy.”