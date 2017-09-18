Murray's Cheese and Kroger Team Members Receive American Cheese Society's Certified Cheese Professional Credential

Testing encompasses a broad range of topics about cheesemaking, handling and marketing

By Richard Turcsik

American Cheese Society

The Kroger Co. and its Murray’s Cheese subsidiary announced that 19 team members have been named Certified Cheese Professionals by the American Cheese Society (ACS). They join an elite group of individuals who passed the seventh ACS Certified Cheese Professional Exam held recently in Denver. ACS CCPs currently total nearly 900 individuals across the U.S., Canada, Australia and Europe.

The ACS Certified Cheese Professional Exam is the first and only exam of its kind, established to encourage high standards of comprehensive cheese knowledge and service for professionals in all areas of the industry. Testing encompasses a broad range of topics including raw ingredients, the cheesemaking process, storing and handling cheese, selecting distributors, marketing and communicating about cheese, nutrition, and regulations and sanitation.

“I’m so proud of our CCPs for working tirelessly to earn this recognition,” says Elizabeth Chubbuck, SVP of sales and marketing at Murray’s Cheese, based in New York. “The ACS has established a fantastic program that allows our most dedicated and knowledgeable cheese professionals to stand alongside their peers, and together we are proud to call some of the best in the business part of the Kroger and Murray’s family.”

This year’s CCPs from Kroger and Murray’s Cheese are: Elizabeth Copeland, Kroger/Murray’s, Newnan, Ga.; Lauren Cunningham, Murray’s Cheese, New York; Brett Dillon, Kroger/Murray’s, Columbus, Ohio; Wesley Essig, Kroger/Murray’s Shoreline, Wash.; Kasey Francica, Murray’s Cheese, New York; Theophilus Ghostston, Kroger/Murray’s Cincinnati; Skylar Gill, Kroger/Murray’s, Louisville, Ky.; Mary Kyle, Kroger/Murray’s, Burlingame, Ore.; Selena Ma, Murray’s Cheese Bar, New York; Ray Marvin, Murray’s Cheese, Richmond, Va.; Nicole Mbisike, Murray’s Cheese, Atlanta; Adrianne Mingea, Murray’s Cheese, Houston; Timothy Nafe, Kroger/Murray’s, Mesa, Ariz.; Kathryn Radzik, Murray’s Cheese, New York; Holly Ransom, Kroger/Murray’s, Colbert, Ga.; Emily Schwed, Murray’s Cheese, New York; Lauren Toth, Murray’s Cheese, New York; and Brad Wooten, Murray’s Cheese, Columbus, Ohio.

Each ACS SCP received an official lapel pin, embroidered patch and a certificate, along with the right to call themselves an ACS Certified Cheese Professional. CCPs are required to demonstrate continued active participation and professional development within the industry to maintain their credentials, and they must recertify every three years.