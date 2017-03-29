NGA Aligns Its Fall Leadership Meetings with the NACS Show

By Craig Levitt

NACS and the National Grocers Association (NGA), the associations representing convenience retailers and independent grocers respectively, announced that NGA is aligning its Fall Leadership Meetings comprised of the Trading Partner Business Sessions and Financial Management and Technology Conference with the NACS Show, which will take place October 17-20 in Chicago.

The strategic partnership brings together the leading small format and independent retailers to explore emerging trends in foodservice, consumer packaged goods, retail motor fuels, consumer-facing technologies and operating best practices.

NGA is the third major trade association to partner with the NACS Show. The Petroleum Marketers Association of America (PMAA) and Petroleum Equipment Institute (PEI) have previously co-located their programming and expositions with the NACS Show. Conexxus, the stand-alone spin off of the NACS Technology Project, also is aligned with the NACS Show.

The NACS Show is the premier event of the year for the convenience and fuel retailing industry. More than 23,000 attendees from 60-plus countries annually attend the NACS Show, which features four days of general sessions, 50 education sessions and more than 1,200 exhibiting companies in a nearly 410,000 net-square-foot expo. The NACS Show is one of the 40 largest trade shows in the United States.

“This partnership furthers the efforts of both organizations to provide its members with convenient, one-stop shopping for new ideas, new connections and new products and services,” said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour.

“We’re excited to partner with NACS on this one-of-a-kind experience for independent grocers. The combination of our events provides NGA members the opportunity to see innovative products and solutions and further expand their networks,” said Peter J. Larkin, NGA president and CEO.