National Chicken Council Sets Industry-Wide Standards for Broiler Chicken Welfare

By Natalie Taylor

The National Chicken Council (NCC) has rolled out a set of industry-wide standards for broiler chicken welfare. The standards, called “Chicken Guarantees,” are part of the NCC’s Chicken Check In program, which serves as a resource for consumers to learn about how broiler chickens are raised.

"NCC and its members remain wholly committed to advancing chicken welfare, continuous improvement and consumer choice," says Ashley Peterson, Ph.D., SVP of scientific and regulatory affairs at the NCC. "But consumers today are constantly being bombarded with negatives on labeling – no preservatives, no hormones, no additives, no this, never that. Through our Chicken Guarantees, we want to provide the baseline principles that always hold true, no matter what chicken you eat."

The Chicken Guarantees represent a set of assurances to provide consumers with simple, clear and accurate information about how their chicken is cared for and raised. Regardless of which welfare standards a chicken company adheres to – or whether the chickens were raised conventionally, organic, without antibiotics or free range – the following principles hold true:

Raised cage-free : The majority of broiler chickens in the U.S. are raised in large, climate-controlled and ventilated barns, where they're free to move about, interact with other chickens and have 24-hour access to fresh food and water.

: The majority of broiler chickens in the U.S. are raised in large, climate-controlled and ventilated barns, where they're free to move about, interact with other chickens and have 24-hour access to fresh food and water. Free-from added hormones and steroids : The U.S. government has banned the use of hormones and steroids in poultry since the 1950s.

: The U.S. government has banned the use of hormones and steroids in poultry since the 1950s. Monitored by licensed veterinarians : Licensed veterinarians, who have a professional obligation to protect the chickens' health and welfare, provide comprehensive health care programs for every commercial broiler chicken flock.

: Licensed veterinarians, who have a professional obligation to protect the chickens' health and welfare, provide comprehensive health care programs for every commercial broiler chicken flock. Raised by farmers trained in animal welfare: Farm owners are trained in handling and caring for chickens in order to provide a safe, healthy and low-stress environment. If farmers or their employees mistreat chickens, they are subject to immediate disciplinary action, including termination and prosecution.

According to a recent survey by ORC International, 76 percent of Americans still believe there are added hormones or steroids present in most chicken meat, and 70 percent believe most chickens raised for meat are raised in cages. Plus, 62 percent surveyed consumers said chicken labels and packaging were confusing.

"We support choices in the meat case for consumers, but the data clearly shows that with so many options, consumers can become confused,” NCC’s Peterson continues. “We believe that by providing our consumers with facts about chicken care, their choices can become easier.”