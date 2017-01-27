National Pork Board Daily Sweepstakes Recognizes America's Love of Pork

By Craig Levitt

Through April 15, Americans have the chance to be rewarded for something they're doing now more than ever before… eating pork. Whether trying one of the year's hottest flavor trends for tonight's dinner at home, enjoying a new dish at a favorite restaurant or serving up a spread for an upcoming game day or celebration, pork lovers who share a photo of the pork on their fork—or spoon, kebab, grill, plate or bowl—in social media will have the chance to win a $10 coupon good for a purchase of fresh pork, as well as other daily prizes totaling more than $10,000.

With a multitude of cuts and preparation methods, pork pairs well with a variety of cuisines and brings new and unique flavors to any occasion. Now is also the time to get great value with pork, the latest monthly average retail price per pound is $3.11.

#PORKNOWSWEEPS

Consumers can enter for a chance to win by sharing a photo of the pork dish they're cooking or enjoying on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #PorkNowSweeps, or by entering on the Pork Be inspired Facebook page. Prizes will be awarded every day—from the hottest cookbooks and kitchen gear to an all-expenses-paid trip to Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, a catered Houston-inspired game day spread, and more.

"While mealtime has always been about sharing and community, social media has changed the dynamic of that community and even the way we eat. Now we can share our food experiences and photos, and in turn inspiration, with others across America and even around the world," said Pamela Johnson, director, Consumer Communications, the National Pork Board. "The #PorkNowSweeps celebrates this new normal and helps showcase the many ways to enjoy pork. We want to see how America is enjoying pork now, in the moment —whether it's a favorite pork chop recipe, a creative take on ham or the latest savory pork dish at a restaurant."