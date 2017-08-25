Natural Grocers' Shoppers Reveal Top Reasons for Buying Organic

By Rebekah Marcarelli

In a recent survey of Natural Grocers' customers, respondents revealed their top three reasons for choosing to purchase organic produce. The key reasons included:

To Avoid Pesticides - Over 90 percent of the respondents said that the main reason they buy organic "is to avoid pesticides."

To Avoid GMOs - Approximately 70 percent of survey respondents said that they buy organic to avoid genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Organic is More Nutritious - About 40 percent of the customers said they choose organic produce because they believe it is a more nutritious option to feed their families.

These survey results offer insight into the growth seen in the organic sector over the last decade, and the growth has been mirrored by an increasing amount of scientific evidence emphasizing the benefits of organic food and organic agriculture, according to Jonathan Clinthorne, Ph.D. manager of scientific affairs and nutrition education. Clinthorne said that the fact that organic produce suggests a healthy ecosystem and agricultural economy is another factor driving the category.

"No matter what your reason is for shopping organic, you should feel good about your purchase and know that you are voting with your dollar for a type of agriculture that benefits the environment, the economy, and human health," he concluded.