Nominations Now Being Accepted for 2017 Women in Produce Honoree

By Natalie Taylor

Held each year in conjunction with the United Fresh convention, the Reception Honoring Women in Produce recognizes the contributions of all women working in the produce industry and selects one individual to share their personal experience of service. This year marks the 20th anniversary of this special event.

The honoree is selected from nominations submitted by United Fresh members across the industry. Nominations are evaluated based on the candidate’s involvement in the industry, contributions to the industry and inspiration for others working in the industry.

“This reception is one of the most inspirational events at our convention and I’m honored to have been present for each ceremony over the past 20 years,” says Tom Stenzel, United Fresh president and CEO. “Celebrating the contributions from all women in our industry is the focus of this gathering and I invite everyone to join me at the 20th annual Reception Honoring Women in Produce in Chicago.”

The 2017 honoree will join a distinguished group of women including:

Dan’l Mackey Almy, DMA Solutions

Tonya Antle, Tanimura & Antle

Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s

Karen Caplan, Frieda’s

Margaret D’Arrigo, Taylor Farms

Jan DeLyser, California Avocado Commission

Jan Fleming, Strube Celery & Vegetable Company

Janice Honigberg, Sun Belle

Lorri Koster, Mann Packing Co.

Julie Krivanek, Krivanek Consulting

Kathleen Nave, California Table Grape Commission

Lisa McNeece Miceli, Grimmway Enterprises

Teri Miller, The Fresh Market

Dr. Martha Rhodes-Roberts, Roberts Associates

Steffanie Smith, Andrew Smith Co.

Heather Shavey, Costco Wholesale

Mayda Sotomayor-Kirk, Seald Sweet/Greenyard USA

Rosemary Talley, Talley Farms

Jenney Tenney, The Kroger Co.

Nominations for the 2017 honoree are now being accepted through April 28, 2017. Tickets for the Reception Honoring Women in Produce are required and are included in the United Fresh 2017 All Access Package.