Planned Grocery and Intalytics Announce Data Partnership

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Planned Grocery, a grocery location intelligence company, and Intalytics, a predictive analytics firm, have formed a data partnership. This partnership will enable Intalytics' clients to access the Planned Grocery data layer through SiteIntel, an industry solution for real estate site selection and forecasting, company officials say.

"We are excited to announce this partnership with Planned Grocery," says Dave Huntoon, president of Intalytics. "The grocery store landscape is evolving rapidly in the United States. Our SiteIntel platform combined with data from Planned Grocery will give our food retailing clients a new level of market understanding."

For those in the retail real estate business, finding and tracking planned grocery locations can be difficult and time consuming. Most news articles lack the sufficient details required to properly locate the exact planned grocery store location. Companies do this research every day, but often the information is gathered on the "market of the moment," and the data is not kept up to date or shared throughout the organization, say officials.

Today this dataset includes over 1,200 locations across the United States that have some type of grocery anchored development activity. This activity includes locations that are proposed, planned, under construction, or recently built within the last 6 months. The Planned Grocery data is updated weekly, and details on each planned grocery event include the status, location, opening date, square footage, and news source. What makes the data unique is the research that goes into finding and correctly placing each point on the map. Each point is hand-placed on the map and is tied to a publicly available source.

"SiteIntel is a sophisticated platform," says David Beitz, partner at Beitz and Daigh Geographics. "We are pleased to formalize this partnership with Intalytics and look forward to seeing more organizations working with the Planned Grocery data."