Price Chopper Launches with Instacart in 4 Markets

By GHQ staff

Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets have launched online grocery ordering and delivery in partnership with Instacart.

The service, which officials said would extend the market trade areas of its stores and provide additional convenience for shoppers, is available in the Hartford, Conn.; Worcester, Mass.; and Syracuse and Binghamton, N.Y. markets immediately.

Price Chopper and Market 32 are owned by Schenectady, N.Y.-based Golub Corp., which said it was offering a full range of items through the service at the same prices customers find in stores, including the “vast majority” of advertised sale prices. The Instacart delivery fee varies based on the order size and desired delivery time. The specific delivery fee for each order will be displayed during checkout before the order is placed. For orders of more than $35, Instacart typically charges a $5.99 fee for orders placed at least two hours in advance, and a $7.99 fee for orders requested within one hour.

“We’re proud of the product mix and shopping experience we provide in our stores. And we’re thrilled to extend both beyond our four walls by adding the convenience of grocery delivery through Instacart in these four markets,” Glen Bradley, Price Chopper/Market 32’s group vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “We know that our customers are busy and always looking for ways to save both time and money. Offering fresh produce, the best meats and grocery staples delivered right to the doorstep at a good value is yet another way that we can serve our customers.”

San Francisco-based Instacart provides back-end e-commerce software and personal shoppers allowing retailers to offer online ordering and home delivery.

"Instacart's success hinges on our ability to offer customers same-day delivery from the stores they love within their own communities," added Andrew Nodes, vice president, retail accounts for Instacart. "We are proud to partner with Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets to give customers a convenient, time-saving option to get the products they've come to rely on from this beloved brand."

Golub Corp. operates 136 Price Chopper and Market 32 stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.