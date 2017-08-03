Price Rite Supports Food Banks in Boston and Rhode Island

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Team members from Price Rite presented checks totaling more than $135,000 to representatives of The Greater Boston Food Bank and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank from funds raised during the supermarket chain’s annual Check-Out Hunger fundraising campaign.

Representatives from both food banks accepted the donations at Price Rite stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Associates presented a check for $65,000 on July 24 to representatives from The Greater Boston Food Bank. An additional donation of $500 was presented on behalf of Price Rite of Swansea for its finish as the third top-fundraising store across all 64 Price Rite locations.

Team members from the Price Rite of Providence in Rhode Island also presented a check for $70,030 to representatives from the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

From October – December 2016, Price Rite stores banded together to collect donations at checkout, raising over $250,000 for food banks across nine states to support the fight against hunger. The supermarket chain has raised over $1.4 million for the Check-Out Hunger initiative since 2002.

The supermarket chain contributes approximately $500,000 annually to local food banks and food pantries to benefit local families in need within the communities its stores serves. Through its support of local food banks, the annual Check-Out Hunger fundraising campaign and partnership with Feed The Children, Price Rite is a committed member of its local community. Price Rite stores that contributed to The Greater Boston Food Bank donation include its Brockton, Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, South New Bedford, Stoughton and Swansea, Mass. locations.