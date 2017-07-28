Produce For Kids Names New Director of Sales, Account Development

By Natalie Taylor

Produce for Kids has named Lesley Daniels as director of sales and account development, where she will oversee retail and vendor partnerships for the organization. Daniels is the newest member of Produce for Kids and brings 13 years of experience with areas of expertise in shopper data, project management, client services, and brand and category management.

Daniels most recently served as strategic sourcing manager for Own Brands at Giant Eagle, where in 2016 she won the Chairman Entrepreneurial Leadership & Innovation award for innovation and profitability of Private Brands. Her previous roles include sourcing, supply chain and project management at Berlin Packaging and The Kraft Heinz Co.

In her new position as director of sales and account development, Daniels will be responsible for overall produce partner and retail relations for in-store and digital Produce for Kids promotions, and she will manage the development and execution of in-store elements for Produce for Kids campaigns.

“Lesley’s wealth of experience using shopper data to drive sales and ROI will only enhance Produce for Kids programs for today’s every evolving shopper,” says John Shuman, president and founder at Produce for Kids. “With her extensive involvement in managing vendor relationships on both the grocery and CPG sides of the table, I feel certain her skills will only elevate the brand awareness of our produce and retail partners.”

The Produce for Kids audience consists of thousands of busy families who are looking for ways to live a healthier lifestyle. With Produce for Kids’ mission to create a healthier generation, the organization offers parents registered dietitian-approved, family-tested recipes ideas and tips across its social media platforms, in-store and online campaigns and website. Every program Produce for Kids executes has a philanthropic element to give back to charities, like Feeding America, and support programs that benefit families and children.

“As a busy working mom submerged in the food industry for many years, I know it still can be a daunting task to feed my family a healthy and affordable meal,” says Daniels. “I am truly excited to create places where shoppers can be inspired and educated while raising funds for causes like Feeding America.”