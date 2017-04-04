Publix Launches 5,500 Associates Into Their Communities for National Volunteer Month

By Craig Levitt

Today, more than 5,500 Publix associates across the company’s six operating states are volunteering with over 150 local nonprofit organizations whose focus is primarily on the plight of the hungry and homeless.

This year’s companywide day of service is an extension of the more than $5.5 million contribution made to Habitat for Humanity affiliates across Publix’s operating area and the $5 million donation to Feeding America and their member food banks by Publix Super Markets Charities last year. Publix’s goal was to have associates volunteer to build homes where feasible to complement the Foundation’s generous gifts. Other service projects will support youth and education projects, which are also pillars of Publix’s philanthropic outreach. Follow the hashtag #PublixServes to see the volunteer activities.

“Publix Serves celebrates our associates and embraces our communities. We’re excited to have more than 5,500 associates volunteering in the communities in which we live, serve and work,” said Maria Brous, director of media and community relations. “Community service is ingrained in our culture – it’s who we are. We are one company united through servant leadership. There is nothing more gratifying than to hear and see the impact our associates make in our communities each and every day.”

The company launched Publix Serves in 2015 as its community program that unites its associates in community service efforts.