Publix Sets Sights on GreenWise Stores

By Craig Levitt

Publix Super Markets plans to reignite the GreenWise store concept.

The first newly redesigned GreenWise will be located near Florida State University at the southwest corner of Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue in Tallahassee, Florida, and is expected to debut in late 2018.

"We are committed to being the retailer of choice for consumers who are looking for specialty, natural and organic products," said Kevin Murphy, Publix Senior Vice President of Retail Operations. "Over the past several years, we have gained valuable insights from our existing GreenWise locations. By combining these learnings with customer feedback and market trends, we are better positioned to deliver on our vision of being the best at serving the evolving lifestyles of today's consumer."

Publix plans to share additional details related to the new GreenWise format closer to the store opening. The company continues to aggressively look for additional GreenWise locations throughout its operating areas.