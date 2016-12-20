Publix Specialty Pharmacy Earns URAC Accreditation

By Rebekah Marcarelli

URAC revealed that Publix Specialty Pharmacy has earned URAC accreditation in specialty pharmacy. By achieving this status, Publix Specialty Pharmacy has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes, company officials say.

“Being recognized by URAC in this manner demonstrates our focus to the quality care we provide our customers," says Maria Brous, Publix director of media and community relations. “We are committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations by helping them manage complex disease states and striving to maximize benefit from their specialty medications. We are proud of our Specialty Pharmacy staff for delivering on this commitment each and every day.”

URAC President and CEO Kylanne Green says it’s necessary for specialty pharmacies to provide a higher level of treatment for patients so desired outcomes are achieved.

“Publix Specialty Pharmacy shows a dedication to patient education and safety through the recognition of quality it received with URAC’s independent accreditation,” she says. “With URAC accreditation, people know that Publix Specialty Pharmacy strives to adhere to industry best practices.”