Publix Tests Curbside Pickup

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Publix has started testing curbside grocery pickup at two Florida locations in Wesley Chapel and Valrico.

In addition, metro Atlanta stores will begin testing curbside pickup by the end of this year.

Customers will be able to place their orders online and can choose curbside pickup or delivery at checkout. Curbside orders will be shopped and carried to customers’ vehicles by Publix associates.

“We’ve had great success with Publix Delivery powered by Instacart, and the demand for online grocery services has continued to grow. So we’re excited to test Publix Curbside and learn more about how to best meet the evolving needs of our customers,” says Maria Brous, director of media and community relations.

Publix has been aggressively rolling out grocery delivery since July 2016. By the end of this year, Publix Delivery will be available from more than 90 percent of its stores, and the company remains committed to making the service available company-wide.