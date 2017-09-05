RDBA Launches Social Media Dashboard for Retail Dietitians

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Retail Dietitians Business Alliance (RDBA) has launched its Social Media Dashboard, which gives retail RDs an opportunity to manage their social media in one place while providing real-time results of their influence. In addition, members can compare their social media ranking against other RDBA members.

“The RDBA provides business and marketing guidance and tools to retail dietitians, and the Social Media Dashboard is just one more, yet critical, component to expanding their careers,” says Phil Lempert, CEO and president of the RDBA. “This one-stop solution for RDs can make posting easier and more efficient with the goal to increase their industry status. Becoming an ‘influencer' can potentially lead to new financial opportunities including an increased salary with their employer."

With the new dashboard, members will no longer need to open Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Instagram and Pinterest accounts to determine their audience reach. The dashboard's social stats provide a combined view of all social stats that can easily be shared with the RD's employer. The dashboard also allows members to track tends among their followers, as well as their own influence and social media ranking.

“This is so exciting and we anticipate becoming the first and last click-of-the-day for RDBA members,” says Lempert. “We expect that this can really make a significant difference in career growth and opportunities.”