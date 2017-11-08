Raley’s Expands Ready-To-Go Meals

By GHQ staff

Raley’s has refreshed its Ready-To-Go meal options with new sizes, flavors and packaging. First launched in 2010, the expanded program now includes 32 different meals made with fresh ingredients, featured in the deli department in grab-and-go displays.

Designed with convenience, health and flavor trends in mind, the new Ready-To-Go meals are available in global varieties like Chicken Fajitas (Family Meal), Moroccan Style Couscous (Mini Side) and Beef with Chimichurri Sauce (Mini Meal).

“Our customers are in for a real treat with Raley’s new Ready-To-Go meals,” says Keith Knopf, president and COO at Raley’s, based in West Sacramento, Calif. “We understand the importance of convenient, healthy food options at a value and believe our customers will enjoy the new meals, made with quality ingredients that taste great.”

Raley’s Ready-To-Go meals can be heated up within two minutes and range from $3.99 for a single serving to $16.99 for the family size. In addition to adding more modern flavors, Raley’s has altered the size and packaging, featuring a modern and functional design with aluminum trays that can be heated directly in the microwave or oven. The meals are available in three sizes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including mini, entrée size and large family size.

Mini size: includes 15 offerings that range from 6 ounces to 11 ounces and includes breakfast options such as scrambles, sandwiches and burritos.

Entree size: includes 12 different offerings and serves one to two people for lunch or dinner. The size ranges from 8 ounces to 16 ounces.

Family size: includes five offerings and serves a family of four to six. This new line is now 50% larger than the previous version, ranging from 48 ounces to 54 ounces.

In addition to the packaging, Raley’s tapped its recently launched labeling system to offer full transparency for the product line. The Raley’s Shelf Guide is a one-of-a-kind shelf tag program that helps customers combat label confusion to find options that meet their personal dietary needs. Raley’s new Ready-to-Go meals will offer customers clear descriptions, including “Nutrient Dense,” “Calorie Conscious,” “Vegan” and “Vegetarian” directly on the package.